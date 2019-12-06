Kotak Securities sees Sensex touching 45,500 by December 2020

Kotak Securities expects BSE Sensex to touch 45,500 and Nifty-50 to touch 13,400 by December 2020.

On December 6, Sensex and Nifty both fell 0.82 percent to close at 40,445 and 11,921, respectively.

From January to November 2019, Sensex rose 13 percent while Nifty was up 11 percent.

"We expect Nifty-50 earnings to grow by 10% in FY20 and 27 percent in FY21. For the next three years, we are building in earnings CAGR of 18 percent for Nifty-50 as compared to the previous three years CAGR of 8 percent," the brokerage house said.

However, the brokerage firm pointed out the broader market still continues to reel under pressure with both mid cap and small cap indices showing negative returns in this calendar year to date.

In calendar year 2019 until November, midcap index shed 3.7 percent and small cap index 7.8 percent.

In 2018, midcap and small cap indices fell 16 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

"For the mid & small caps to outperform the large caps we need a broad recovery in the economy with improved credit offtake, better print of IIP & GDP growth. Hopefully, if the forthcoming Union Budget provides some incentives to taxpayers and investors then we could see a broader rally in the market which could then revive interest in the mid & small-cap space," said Jaideep Hansraj Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Securities.

On the growth front, the firm expects GDP to be at 4.7 percent by end of FY20.

Kotak Securities believes that disconnect between equity markets and economy is expected to remain for some time as high-frequency indicators are not showing any signs of improvement whereas markets could remain at elevated levels on hopes of certain sops likely to come in the forthcoming Union Budget.

This calendar year to date FPIs and domestic institutions have invested $20 bn in Indian equities, which helped Nifty-50 deliver double-digit returns.

Average monthly SIP flows into mutual funds have inched up to Rs 8230 crore providing cushion to the market.

The brokerage house said that the current year’s monsoon rainfall has been the highest in the last 25 years, paving way for a better rabi output and higher income in the hands of the rural population.

Better farm income coupled with the series of measures taken by the government and RBI in this calendar year may help improve demand conditions in the calendar year 2020.

The low base effect of this year is likely to help companies report decent revenue and operating profit growth in FY21.

Incremental earnings growth of Nifty-50 is expected to be skewed and mainly led by the banking sector.

Key Risks

According to Kotak Securities, some of the key risk factors are sustained slowdown and stagnant revenues .

Also, any escalation of the trade war between the US and China could put pressure on the Yuan, which in turn can lead to rupee depreciation against the dollar.

Earnings expectations for FY21 is on the higher side mainly driven by a handful of stocks.

Full tax-paying companies who got the benefit of lower tax this year will find it difficult to report healthy numbers in FY21.

There is a threat of earnings disappointment and de-rating as Nifty-50 is trading close to its previous peak valuation.

Sectors in focus

For the calendar year 2020, will be betting on sectors that have high earnings visibility, good return ratios and trading at or below their 10-year average valuations.

Based on these parameters the firm will focus on stocks from sectors like corporate banks, NBFCs (larger ones backed by strong parentage), oil & gas, capital goods, construction, healthcare & agrochemicals.

"We would prefer mid-cap companies in sectors like cement and pharma as they have better RoE profile and trade at far lower valuations than their larger peers," it said.