Kotak rules out major slump in markets, predicts consolidation

Kotak sees a phase of consolidation for the Indian market following the recent surge in stock prices. Elevated valuations spanning various sectors are expected to curtail upward potential

There's no major slump likely for the Indian markets after the recent rally, believes Kotak Institutional Equities. It, instead, predicts a period of consolidation in the near future.

The solidity of the macro-economic landscape, improvement in consumption sectors, and a positive narrative about India function as protective measures against downturns in the domestic markets, it said in a recent note.

Elevated valuations spanning across sectors are expected to curtail the upward potential, it said. "We see sufficient positives and potential negatives for the Indian market, which may offset each other over the next few months leading to a period of consolidation for the Indian market. On one hand, rich valuations across sectors may cap upside, while a combination of stable near-term global interest rate cycle, reasonable macro-economic position, improving profitability and volumes and strong medium-term prospects of the Indian economy may prevent major downside too," the Kotak report said.

"Both inflation and CAD and BoP look manageable, although these factors can turn quickly, given India’s vulnerability to domestic food and global fuel shocks. In fact, both have seen sharp price increases in the past few weeks. Consumption demand continues to be sluggish while investment demand is steady."

Kotak said the Indian market could receive the backing from stable global interest rates in the next two-three quarters. This is due to a significant decrease in headline inflation in the US, as well as an anticipated similar declines in other developed economies. Additionally, global bond yields could decrease from their current elevated levels within the subsequent two-four quarters, especially when central banks communicate a shift in their prevailing tight monetary policy or when the market adjusts for such an alteration.

On the domestic front, the results for the June quarter indicated persistent demand challenges in the automobile and consumer staples. There's no apparent improvement in rural demand, while the IT services sector exhibited revenues that fell short of even Kotak's conservative projections. However, investment demand remains robust, evident through capital goods companies displaying vigorous growth in both order inflows and revenues.

Cement companies reported a substantial double-digit growth in volume. Across sectors, profitability saw a rise on a quarter-on-quarter (qoq) and year-on-year (yoy) basis. This was primarily driven by steady to elevated product prices and stable to lower raw material costs, the report said.

During the June quarter, the net profits and EBITDA of the Nifty-50 Index displayed a substantial 30 percent on-year increase, surpassing the brokerage's initial projection of 26 percent growth by 3.4 percent. The EBITDA grew 13.8 percent, exceeding the anticipated growth of 11.4 percent by 2.2 percent. Kotak notes that most of this outperformance can be attributed to a significant beat by Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and higher-than-expected other income in several cases.

Looking ahead, Kotak anticipates that the net profits of the Nifty-50 Index will witness a 16 percent growth in FY2024 and a 13 percent growth in FY2025.

Kotak, however, alerts that while the market appears positive, unexpected risks cannot be ruled out. Indian market valuations incorporate short and medium-term benefits but omit potential short-term uncertainties and challenges in profitability and multiples for key sectors and stocks. This implies limited safety in current valuations, making significant negative events likely to cause substantial and rapid stock price declines due to inflated multiples.