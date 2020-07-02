App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra International offloads stake in KRBL, Alpha Leon buys shares in McLeod Russel

As of March-end 2020, Kotak Mahindra (International) held 2.32 percent or 54,64,635 shares in KRBL.

Kotak Mahindra (International) on July 2 has offloaded little more than half a percent stake in basmati rice processing company KRBL via an open market transaction.

The Kotak Group company sold 12,98,728 equity shares (representing 0.55 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 262.03 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

As of March-end, Kotak Mahindra (International) held 2.32 percent or 54,64,635 shares in KRBL.

Alpha Leon Enterprises bought 6,54,550 shares (or 0.62 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) of McLeod Russel India at Rs 7.1 per share on the NSE.

Alpha Leon sold 2,50,004 shares of Syncom Healthcare at Rs 3.45 per share on the BSE.

On the NSE, Sanghvi Associates acquired another 3,20,000 equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 5.05 per share. It had bought 3.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 5.15 per share in the previous session.

Ronak Lalit Dhadiwal bought 96,324 shares in Hotel Rugby at Rs 1.8 per share. Vishwakarma Trading House purchased 90,000 shares in United Polyfab Gujarat at Rs 8.1 per share.

Nadiya Bipinkumar Khodidas sold 76,000 shares in Transwind Infra at Rs 9.75 per share. Sunil Bhagwatlal Dalal offloaded 3.5 crore shares in Uttam Value Steels at Rs 0.75 per share.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #BC Power Controls #Buzzing Stocks #KRBL #Market Edge #Mcleod Russel (India) #Syncom Healthcare

