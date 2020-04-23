Kotak Mahindra Bank shares jump 3%; CLSA, Morgan Stanley remain positive on stock

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed over 3 percent in early trade on April 23, a day after the company said its board had approved raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares.

On April 22, the company said in a regulatory filing that the board had approved the fundraising for up to 6.50 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each, through a private placement, follow-on public offering (FPO) or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or a combination.

CNBC TV-18 quoted global brokerage CLSA saying that the timing of capital raising makes it ponder reasons behind the move.

"While proposed capital raising will help to reduce the promoter stake by 1 ppt to 29 percent, it will also mean RoE dilution of up to 30-50 bps for FY21/22," CLSA said.

Capital raise opens up the possibilities for pursuing a tactical M&A opportunity, CLSA said. It has a buy recommendation on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1,425.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,680.

As per CNBC TV-18, Morgan Stanley said the capital raising would further improve balance-sheet strength and after the capital raise, the bank's ability to absorb loan losses would increase to 23 percent.

"RoE for FY21 would reduce by 0.3 percent ppts if capital raising is executed and FY20 proforma tier-I ratio will increases 2.9 ppts and FY21 will increase by 10 ppts," Morgan Stanley said.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank traded 2.07 percent up at Rs 1,174.85 on BSE around 09:50 hours.

