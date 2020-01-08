App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price falls after Rs 1,500cr block deals

Kotak Bank traded with volumes of 95,73,056 shares on the BSE, compared to its five day average of 1,43,216 shares, an increase of 6,584.37 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

More than 90 lakh equity shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank exchanged hands via multiple block deals, reports CNBC-TV18.

The stock closed at Rs 1,655.45, down Rs 15.75, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

About 90.4 lakh shares of country's third-largest lender (by market capitalisation) changed hands via three block deals at an average price of Rs 1,648.25 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

Close

These block deals were worth Rs 1,490 crore, the report said.

related news

Kotak Bank traded with volumes of 95,73,056 shares on the BSE, compared to its five day average of 1,43,216 shares, an increase of 6,584.37 percent.

Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,16,305.12 crore. The stock gained more than 30 percent in the last one year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kotak Mahindra Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.