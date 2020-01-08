Kotak Mahindra Bank share price falls after Rs 1,500cr block deals

Kotak Bank traded with volumes of 95,73,056 shares on the BSE, compared to its five day average of 1,43,216 shares, an increase of 6,584.37 percent.
More than 90 lakh equity shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank exchanged hands via multiple block deals, reports CNBC-TV18.
The stock closed at Rs 1,655.45, down Rs 15.75, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.
About 90.4 lakh shares of country's third-largest lender (by market capitalisation) changed hands via three block deals at an average price of Rs 1,648.25 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.
These block deals were worth Rs 1,490 crore, the report said.
Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,16,305.12 crore. The stock gained more than 30 percent in the last one year.