App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit jumps 23 percent to Rs 1,291 crore; asset quality improves

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 23 percent YoY at Rs 2,939 crore from Rs 2,394 crore last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday, reported a jump of 23 percent year-on-year in its net profit for December quarter at Rs 1,291 crore. The lender had posted a profit of Rs 1,053 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 23 percent YoY at Rs 2,939 crore from Rs 2,394 crore last year.

The net interest margin rose to 4.33 percent from 4.20 percent in the previous quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to Rs 4,128.68 crore from Rs 4,033.07 crore last quarter. The net non-performing assets fell to Rs 1,397.27 crore from Rs 1,500.76 crore in the previous quarter.

The gross NPA ratio also fell to 2.07 percent from 2.15 percent in December quarter. Meanwhile, net NPA ratio, too, declined to 0.71 percent from 0.81 percent.

Provisions saw a write-back of Rs 32.3 crore from provisions of Rs 353.8 crore last quarter.

Advances as on December 31, 2018 were up 23 percent to Rs 196,432 crore (Rs 159,071 crore as on December 31, 2017).

Consolidated PAT for Q3FY19 increased to Rs 1,844 crore from Rs 1,624 crore in Q3 of FY18. The subsidiaries & associates net contribution to PAT was 30 percent.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.