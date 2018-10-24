App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit rises 15% to Rs 1,142 cr, asset quality improves

Asset quality improved in September quarter sequentially with gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) falling at 2.15 percent against 2.17 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported 14.82 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 1,141.65 crore, driven by NII, operating and other income. However, higher provisions YoY limited profitability.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 994.31 crore.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 16.28 percent to Rs 2,689.1 crore with loan growth at 21.21 percent YoY, the bank said.

The bank registered a whopping 27.77 on year growth in retail loans at Rs 78,167 crore, which contributed 42 percent to total advances in Q2, and corporate loans increased 16.82 percent YoY to Rs 1,06,773 crore.

related news

Deposits in the quarter ended September 2018 increased 24.24 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.06 lakh crore, it said.

Asset quality improved in September quarter sequentially with gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) falling at 2.15 percent against 2.17 percent and net NPA down at 0.81 percent against 0.86 percent.

Kotak Bank said provisions and contingencies increased 63.40 percent year-on-year to Rs 353.8 crore but declined 24.66 percent sequentially. Special Mention Accounts-2 outstanding stood at Rs 165 crore for the quarter, which was 0.09 percent of net advances, it added.

The private sector lender registered a healthy 26.35 percent on year growth in other income (non-interest income) at Rs 1,205.27 crore with 26 percent growth in fees & services business. Operating profit grew by 21.46 percent YoY to Rs 2,095 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

Consolidated profit during the quarter grew by 21.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,747.4 crore and net interest income increased by 14.7 percent to Rs 3,538.4 crore.

Image124102018

At 13:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,165.30, down Rs 12.45, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.