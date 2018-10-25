Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2: CLSA upgrades rating to buy; brokerages wary of promoter stake dilution

Brokerage houses highlighted that Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q2 show was healthy, but the uncertainty around its dilution of promoter stake remains an uncertain element for the stock.

The private sector lender reported 14.82 percent on year growth in second quarter profit to Rs 1,141.65 crore, driven by NII, operating and other income. However, higher provisions YoY limited profitability.

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 994.31 crore.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 16.28 percent to Rs 2,689.1 crore with loan growth at 21.21 percent YoY, the bank said.

The bank registered a whopping 27.77 on year growth in retail loans at Rs 78,167 crore, which contributed 42 percent to total advances in Q2, and corporate loans increased 16.82 percent YoY to Rs 1,06,773 crore.

Asset quality improved in September quarter sequentially with gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) falling at 2.15 percent against 2.17 percent and net NPA down at 0.81 percent against 0.86 percent.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,400

The global research firm believes that the earnings beat were driven by subsidiary performance. Deposit franchise continues to show strong traction. Having said that, it highlighted there is no clarity on way forward for reducing promoter stake.

Brokerage CLSA | Rating: Upgraded to Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,420

CLSA said that there was healthy growth in core profits, but investment provisions drag. Strong CASA and capitalisation to aid share gains going ahead. It also expects pick-up in earnings growth and valuations are reasonable for a buy call.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,230

Credit Suisse said that loan growth has moderated and deposit growth is picking up. But it said that growth is slightly lower than peers.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equalweight | Target: Rs 1,365

Morgan Stanley has cut FY19 EPS estimate by 3%. It highlighted that key positives were strong asset quality and improving liability profile.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,240

Citi said that it expects the company to deliver steady performance with loan and profit growth of 22%. There could be some moderation in capital markets related subsidiaries. Uncertainty remains on promoter stake dilution.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Hold | Target Rs 1,250

Axis Capital said that the bank has not shied away in sacrificing profitability for long term advantages. Promoter stake dilution remains the near-term overhang. It also said that business growth is robust with loans up 21% YoY & deposits higher 24% YoY.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Cut to Rs 1,080

Jefferies has tweaked PAT estimates by +3.8% For FY19, -1.2% For FY20 & -2% For FY21. It also said that valuations are rich vis-a-vis lower cross-cycle levered-up profitability