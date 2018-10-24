Kotak Bank likely to post double-digit Q2 profit growth with stable asset quality

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to report double-digit growth in net profit, net interest income, advances as well as deposits with stable asset quality for the quarter ended September 2018.

The stock fell 14.8 percent during July-September period amid weak market condition, but rallied 16.7 percent year-to-date on stable asset quality and earnings growth.

Profit

Brokerage houses expect profit growth in the range of 14-20 percent for the quarter YoY, driven by strong net interest income, other income and operating income. However, higher provisions may limit growth.

While expecting steady performance on both growth as well as asset quality, ICICI Securities said profit growth is likely to be around 20 percent. (Healthy traction in NII and other income may lead to pre-provisioning operating profit growth of 22 percent YoY."

Prabhudas Lilladher, which expects profit growth of 19.2 percent, said operating profit will benefit from lower operating cost.

Motilal Oswal expects profit growth of around 13.6 percent. "We factor in other income growth of 24 percent in Q2, driven mostly by healthy fee traction and expect an improving trend in the coming quarters."

Net Interest Income

According to brokerage houses, net interest income growth year-on-year could be in the range of 13-18 percent with strong loan growth.

ICICI Securities expects NII to grow 17.2 percent with advances growth at around 22 percent YoY led by retail and small business.

Prabhudas Lilladher sees NII growth at 18.4 percent but should lag slightly as higher bond yields will hit. "Kotak Bank should continue show case strong loan growth of 20-25 percent led by both retail and corporate."

Motilal Oswal expects the standalone bank to report around 22 percent loan growth and around 20 percent deposit growth in Q2FY19, with NII growth of 13 percent YoY. CASA retention would be a key driver of NII and NIM, it feels.

Asset Quality

Overall research firms feel the asset quality is expected to be stable for the quarter.

"We expect asset quality to remain stable, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at around 2.1 percent and net NPA at 0.8 percent, led by a high provision coverage ratio," Motilal Oswal said

Axis Capital also said it does not expect any negative surprises on asset quality front.

On the provisions front, Prabhudas Lilladher expects 69 percent YoY increase and 22 percent QoQ decline while Nomura sees 74 percent rise YoY and 20 percent fall sequentially.

Key issues to watch out for

> Guidance on balance sheet growth and trend in customer acquisition

> Performance on CASA, fees and growth

> GNPAs in the MSME segment

> Management commentary on key subsidiaries will be keenly watched.

> Management's view on SME/retail demand and incremental margin trend will be keenly watched.

> With recent stricter stance of the central bank, clarity regarding plan to reduce promoter stake is to be seen

> Impact of eKYC norms to be seen on traction of customer addition, especially in '811' product.