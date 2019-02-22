App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank falls over 4% on block deals; ING may have sold stake

ING Group merged its banking unit, ING Vysya Bank, with Kotak Mahindra Bank in November 2014

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell over 4 percent in morning trade as 8.3 crore shares worth Rs 10,307 crore traded on both indices.

"5.87 crore shares (3% stake) equity trade in multiple blocks. ING may have sold stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank via block deal," said CNBC-TV18.

There were media reports which suggested that ING Mauritius Investments is likely to sell 1.2 percent in Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) via block deal at ~3-5 percent discount.

ING Group may sell 23 lakh shares, or 1.20 percent equity, at the price of Rs 1,125-1,250 per share, said multiple media reports.

On February 21, the Kotak Mahindra stock closed marginally lower at Rs 1,288.90 on the BSE.

ING Group merged its banking unit, ING Vysya Bank, with Kotak Mahindra Bank in November 2014. After the deal, the former held 6.5 percent stake in the merged entity, but offloaded some its stake later.

At 10:00 hrs, the Kotak Bank stock was trading at Rs 1,242, down 46.90 points or -3.64%, on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 09:59 am

