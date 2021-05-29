MARKET NEWS

Kotak Mahindra Bank board approves proposal to raise Rs 5,000 crore via debt

The capital is to be raised in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of the members of the bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and any other approvals, it said.

PTI
May 29, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

"The board of directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at its meeting held today i.e. on May 29, 2021 have, approved the proposal for issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures/bonds/other debt securities, on private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 5,000 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

first published: May 29, 2021 08:32 pm

