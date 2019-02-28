Kotak lists 3 problems plaguing market as many stocks fall in double digits

Indian markets witnessed a stock-specific sell-off as many large and mid-cap companies slipped 10-20 percent in the past 3 months, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note. Most of them are now trading at large discounts to their fair values

Apart from the current geopolitical concerns, the domestic brokerage firm attributed the fall to the market’s concerns about (1) unsustainable high levels of debt, (2) future of businesses in ‘low’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) industries, facing potential disruption and (3) weak corporate governance practices.

While companies may not be in a position to deal with the former two issues immediately, poor governance may make their situation completely irredeemable, it said.

The Problem of high debt:

The actions of certain Indian companies and groups to manage their overall debt (of listed and unlisted entities) over the past few weeks have resulted in serious erosion in the market capitalization of the stocks.

A few companies have indulged in certain related-party transactions, which have not been received well by the market and others have seen the revocation of pledged shares of the promoters by the lenders.

‘Low’ ESG companies:

Indian companies in fossil fuels, processed foods and tobacco will score low on ESG metrics especially in the large-cap space. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) is a metric which revolves around a company’s operations in term of how responsible it is towards the environment, how it manages its relationship with employees, customers etc. and lastly, governance deals with transparent audits, shareholder rights etc.

With the growing focus of investors on climate change, health and sustainability, a number of Indian companies may have to reexamine their business models if they would want to stay relevant for an increasingly larger set of ESG-focused investors, suggested the note.

“We are quite surprised by the business-as-usual attitude of the companies, especially as many of them have options to develop new ‘sustainable’ businesses based on the current large cash flow of their current businesses,” added the Kotak note.

Corporate Governance is the key:

So many Indian companies still do not realize the importance of good corporate governance, especially as many of them (1) have high levels of debt and (2) operate in cyclical commodity businesses with highly cyclical cash flows, highlights the Kotak Institutional Equities note.

Many Indian companies and groups already face tough choices to manage their ‘excess’ leverage relative to cash flows (debt resolution under IBC, asset sales, pledged shares). They would require the support of equity markets to survive business downturns or expand. The least they could do is to improve corporate governance practices to avoid becoming ‘pariahs’ for equity markets.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.