Kotak finds reasonable reward-risk balance in these four sectors after Ukraine-led correction, adds SRF to portfolio

The BJP winning four of five states removes one risk but crude price and domestic inflation risks remain without resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, said Kotak Institutional Equities which has added chemical company SRF to model portfolio while lowering weight of Hindalco Industries, GAIL India and Power Grid Corporation after geopolitical risk-led correction.

"Favourable outcome of state elections will encourage the government to continue its strategy of governance and economic reforms. However, the results will not materially boost BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha, as the gains in UP will be offset by losses in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan," said Kotak.

Crude and inflation risks

The end of the Ukraine-Russia conflict is very critical for oil price and inflation risks globally. After the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia crisis, oil prices spiked up to $139 a barrel in the international market before correcting sharply to around $109 a barrel now amid hopes that OPEC countries may boost supply.

Higher oil prices as well as industrial metals rates create inflation risks, which ultimately induces central banks to go for interest rate hikes. As a result, the ultra low interest rate environment seems to end soon. If the war continues, there could be more sanctions on Russia which can have a negative impact on India. Russian forces are getting tough resistance from Ukrainians.

"We can only hope for the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through a diplomatic breakthrough over the next few weeks. This may prevent harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy exports and keep a meaningful portion of Russian oil and gas in play," said Kotak.

The brokerage added that a combination of (1) partial exports of Russian oil, (2) increase in OPEC production (3) removal of sanctions on Iran and (4) demand destruction at higher prices may rebalance global crude oil markets and prevent runaway crude prices.

Any escalation in the conflict could result in harsher sanctions from the EU and the US resulting in lower Russian exports and higher crude prices with negative implications for India, the brokerage said.

Opportunities

After rising geopolitical risks, Indian equities corrected up to 16 percent from record high levels before cutting down some losses due to short covering, value buying, falling oil prices and hopes of peace talks resolving Ukraine-Russia crisis. A lot of stocks corrected 30-70 percent but quality shares saw smart recovery.

"The recent sharp correction in the market has made valuations more palatable," said Kotak.

Also, "The impact of higher crude prices on earnings for consumer-facing stocks may not be too harsh and their lower contribution to aggregate earnings may get counterbalanced by higher earnings in global commodities and IT sectors if crude oil prices were to remain around current levels for a limited period," it added.

The brokerage found reasonable reward/risk balance in some sectors such as (1) banks and diversified financials, (2) capital goods, (3) real estate and (4) speciality chemicals, while valuations of most growth stocks remain rich.

After the market correction, the brokerage added chemical company SRF with a weight of 150 basis points (bps) to the model portfolio. "The company has low dependence on crude derivatives for its mainstay chemicals and polymers business, but the technical textiles and packaging films business will be somewhat impacted by higher crude prices. However, the impact will be felt by all industry players," it said.

The stock has declined nine percent in the last one month.

However, Kotak reduced the weights of GAIL India, Hindalco Industries and Power Grid Corporation by 30-50 bps.

All of these stocks have performed reasonably well over the past 15 days, amid a correction in broader markets with GAIL increasing 13 percent, Hindalco 10 percent and Power Grid 8 percent versus a 0.2 percent decline in Nifty50 Index.

