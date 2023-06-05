Kotak Equities rates IndiaMART 'reduce', lowers target price to Rs 5,400

IndiaMART IndiaMESH Ltd

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) has given a ‘reduce’ rating for the stock of B2B market place IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd with a 5 percent down revision in the target price to Rs 5,400 from the current market price of Rs 5,628.

IndiaMART shares have risen 30 percent so far in 2023, compared to a 2.3 percent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index

Key Strengths of the Company

Indiamart is India’s largest online B2B horizontal marketplace, with 95 million products in 95,000 categories.

“We remain watchful of stagnating buyer enquiries, despite increasing the paying supplier base. Indiamart’s enquiries delivered have declined to 123 million in 4QFY23 from a peak of 175 million in 2QFY21,” said the brokerage firm.

Brokerage Commentary on earnings per share (EPS)

We believe the impact of stagnating traffic and enquiries on financials may be some time away. Over FY2023-26, we forecast healthy standalone revenue/EBITDA/EPS CAGR of 20/24/19 percent. Rising digital engagement of SMEs and growth in online advertising will aid the e-B2B industry growth.

For Indiamart, this will manifest in higher paying suppliers at the entry level. Although Indiamart has managed to successfully premiumize some of these customers, further premiumization will depend on its ability to consistently improve its product offering. Strong cash flow generation, with negative working capital cycle, provides comfort.

Initiate with 'reduce' rating and FV of Rs 5,400

“We initiate coverage on Indiamart with a REDUCE rating and FV of Rs5,400. Our FV is based on a DCF-based valuation of the subscription-based services, to which we separately add the book value of investments in subsidiaries (Busy and Livekeeping) and associates," Kotak said.

"Our DCF assumptions include FY2023- 30E revenue CAGR of 17 percent, EBIT margin of 30 percent by FY2030 and WACC of 12.5 percent. Our SoTP-based FV implies March 2025 P/E of 42X, on par with the multiple we ascribe to INFOE’s Naukri due to higher revenue growth.”

Key Risks and challenges for Indiamart as per the brokerage firm

“SME churn, high competitive intensity, value destructive investments Inability to increase buyer enquiries, despite higher supplier addition, is a key risk. Higher churn on the platform owing to lower ad spends by SMEs is also a risk. Increase in competition from deep-pocketed players in specific verticals can lower pricing power. Lack of meaningful synergies from SaaS companies’ investments is also a risk.”

