Kotak Bank share price gains post Q3 results; check out what Credit Suisse, Citi have to say

Share price of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank gained close to 2 percent in the morning trade on January 21 after the bank registered a 23.62 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 1,595.9 crore, but asset quality weakened sequentially and year-on-year loan growth was at a multi-quarter low.

Its standalone PAT for Q3FY20 increased to Rs 1,596 crore from Rs 1,291 crore in Q3FY19, up 24 percent. The number missed the Street estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 1,710.5 crore.

Standalone net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter increased to Rs 3,430 crore from Rs 2,926 crore in Q3FY19, up 17 percent. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.69 percent, up from 4.31 percent in Q3FY19. As on December 31, 2019, the bank's GNPA was 2.46 percent & NNPA was 0.89 percent. As of December 31, 2019, SMA2 outstanding was Rs 274 crore (0.13 percent of net advances).

Here's what brokerages say about the stock post Q3 results:

Nomura: Maintains neutral rating, cuts target to Rs 1,600

Global research firm Nomura has maintained a neutral call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,650 per share. It is of the view that the expectation of high growth and low credit costs is not sustainable. Growth disappointment has led to earnings forecast cut of 6-9 percent.

Jefferies: Retain underperform rating

Jefferies has retained an underperform rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank and has cut target to Rs 1,375 from Rs 1,380 per share. It is of the view that the bank delivered slower than expected loan growth while NII growth of 16.8 percent is supported by strong margins. Lumpy corporate slippage in the quarter pushed up credit costs, it said.

The brokerage firm expects 24 percent EPS CAGR over FY19-22 while it feels that valuations look steep at the current level.

Credit Suisse: Maintains neutral rating

Credit Suisse has also maintained a neutral rating on the stock with target at Rs 1,450 per share. It is of the view that Q3 was below estimates which saw a sharp pullback in loans. The research firm has cut its estimates by 5-7 percent as the bank remains cautious on growth outlook. Asset quality increased on corporate slippages and stress in unsecured retail book.

Citi: Neutral rating

Citi has a neutral rating with target at Rs 1,860 per share. It expects the bank to maintain its conservative stance in lending and is of the view that credit costs are higher in the last two quarters but is off low base and is lower than its peers. The research firm has lowered FY20 & FY21 profit estimates by 4 percent factoring in lower growth.

IDFC Securities: Outperform Call, target Rs 1,760

IDFC Securities has an outperform call on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target at Rs 1,760 per share. It is of the view that slowing growth remains a key monitorable given its rich valuation. It has maintained an outperform rating given superior asset quality and high profitability. However, miss on loan growth in the quarters ahead would be viewed negatively.

Phillip Capital: Maintain neutral rating, target Rs 1,660

Phillip Capital has maintained a neutral rating with a target at Rs 1,660 per share. It is of the view that the bank remains cautious given unfavourable risk-return matrix and has cut its estimates due to lower than expected credit growth

The firm has cut NII estimates by 4/7 percent and profit by 1/6 percent for FY20/21 adding that current valuation leaves little room for upside.