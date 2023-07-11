Kotak advises caution on diagnostic stocks on simmering competition

The increased competitive intensity in the diagnostics space is putting additional pressure on margins of incumbent players that are already going through a capex cycle.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities prescribed caution for listed diagnostic companies as pricing pressure in the industry intensifies on the back of rising competition, thanks to the entry of several online and health-tech players.

KIE highlighted that while the worst of pricing-led competition was behind us, it also noted that the unusual pricing trend were still seen in the first quarter of FY24.

Among such unusual trends was the 17 percent price cut taken by online diagnostic player Netmeds, after maintaining its pricing for over 1.5 years. "The sharp pricing cut makes the company the most aggressive player in the metro cities," KIE stated in its report.

The brokerage believes that the steep pricing action from Netmeds reflects its intent to strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR and thereby escalating the threat for incumbents like Dr Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis Health. Accordingly, the firm maintains a cautious stance on Dr Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis Health to factor in the impending risk on long-term sales growth amid elevated valuations.

Regardless, some online health-tech players have also raised their prices in the recent quarters, largely in an attempt to move towards profitability. Despite that, KIE notes that pricing of incumbent listed players still stands around 2-3 times higher than the cheapest organised alternative across cities, even for specialised and semi-specialised tests.

"Given the high pricing differential, we stay guarded on any meaningful advantage to listed incumbents even if competitive intensity from online players ebbs," Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted in its report.

Besides the pricing differential, the brokerage sees additional pressure on margins for Metropolis and Dr Lal Pathlabs due to their heightened marketing and tech investments. The two players are in the midst of a capital expenditure cycle as they aim to expand their respective presence across geographies, products offerings and online presence.

Baking all that in, KIE retained a 'sell' call for Dr Lal Pathlabs, with a price target of Rs 1,525, which reflects a sharp downside potential of over 36 percent from the stock's Monday closing price. As for Metropolis Healthcare, the brokerage has a 'reduce' call, with a target price of Rs 1,275, reflecting a potential correction of around 12 percent from Monday's closing price.

