App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolte-Patil Developers climbs 13% after CRISIL revised long term outlook to positive

The rating agency revised its outlook on debt instruments to positive from stable earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kolte-Patil Developers shares surged 13.5 percent intraday Tuesday after rating agency CRISIL revised long term outlook on company's bank loan facilities.

The Pune-based real estate company informed exchanges on Monday that CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating on company's bank loan facilities of Rs 600 crore (enhanced from Rs 300 crore earlier) at A+.

The rating agency revised its outlook on debt instruments to positive from stable earlier.

At 11:55 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 265.50, up Rs 26.00, or 10.86 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kolte-Patil Developers

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.