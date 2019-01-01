Kolte-Patil Developers climbs 13% after CRISIL revised long term outlook to positive

Kolte-Patil Developers shares surged 13.5 percent intraday Tuesday after rating agency CRISIL revised long term outlook on company's bank loan facilities.

The Pune-based real estate company informed exchanges on Monday that CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating on company's bank loan facilities of Rs 600 crore (enhanced from Rs 300 crore earlier) at A+.

The rating agency revised its outlook on debt instruments to positive from stable earlier.

At 11:55 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 265.50, up Rs 26.00, or 10.86 percent on the BSE.