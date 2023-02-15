 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Why most analysts say 'buy' this road EPC firm despite near-term headwinds?

Dipti Sharma
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

In 2022, the stock touched a low of Rs 202.85 and a high of Rs 330. On February 15, it settled 0.4 percent lower at Rs 255.65, still 22.5 percent away from the high of 2022

Representative image

With the recent Union budget focusing on infrastructure and growth, investors are looking at companies with strong fundamentals that could help spawn returns in the long run. KNR Constructions is one such stock, according to many analysts.

Although underlying concerns regarding order wins persist, market participants are upbeat about the company's growth prospects in the long run.

For FY24, the budget allocation for roads was increased by 25 percent to Rs 2.59 lakh crore, after a 16 percent rise in FY23. ICICI Securities said the increase in road capex is positive for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in the road segment because orders will get a boost. And several analysts have touted KNR Constructions as one of the beneficiaries.

In 2022, the stock touched a low of Rs 202.85 and a high of Rs 330. On February 15, 2023, the scrip settled 0.4 percent lower at Rs 255.65 on the BSE, which means the stock is still 22.5 percent away from 2022's high.