KNR Constructions surges 3% on winning Rs 665-crore road project

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Analysts said that KNR Constructions' order book remains robust at Rs 8,100 crore, giving revenue visibility for the next two-three years.

Shares of KNR Constructions surged 3 percent on March 2 after the company bagged a highway development project worth Rs 665 crore.

At 9:18am, the shares were trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 265.40 on the BSE.

"The company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for development of six lane access controlled greenfield highway from Marripudi (ch. 285+500) to Somvarappadu (ch. 314+600) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor on HAM mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the state of Andhra Pradesh," KNR Constructions said in a regulatory filing.

The completion period is 24 months and the operation period of 15 years is from the commercial operation date.