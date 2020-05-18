App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Constructions gains 6% on two big orders from Telangana govt

Company said both projects work would be executed in 2 years from the agreement date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of KNR Constructions gained 6.4 percent intraday on May 18 following two big orders from the Telangana Government.

Hyderabad-based infrastructure development company KNR Constructions in its BSE filing said it had received two work order for Rs 2,309.23 from Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana.

KNR-HES joint venture has bagged order worth of Rs 695.54 crore towards Kaleshwaram Project, Package No.3, to carry 333 cubic metres per second (cumecs) discharge of water from delivery cistern at Chinnagundevelly to Fore Bay at Thukkapur including CM&CD works, company said.

Close

Its KNR-NAVAYUGA-NCC joint venture has received order worth of Rs 1,613.69 crore towards 11 Kaleshwaram Project - Parallel Conveyor System - Package No.4 for lifting of 333 cumecs of water from Forebay at Thukkapur to Sri Komuravelli Mallanna Sagar comprising construction of forebay, open pump house, pressure main and delivery cistern etc at Tukkapur, it added.

Company said both projects work would be executed in 2 years from the agreement date.

The stock was trading at Rs 196.25, up 0.87 percent on the BSE at 13:07 hours IST.

First Published on May 18, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions

