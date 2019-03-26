KNR Constructions gains 2% on order to build flyover in Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions gained more than 2 percent after bagging an order to construct flyover in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

The stock was quoting at Rs 262.20, up Rs 4.00, or 1.55 percent on the BSE, at 1250 hours IST.

"We have been awarded by Superintending Engineer, Highways, C&M Circle, Salem, an order worth of Rs 232.83 crore towards construction of flyover at Ramanathapuram and Sungam junctions," the company said in its filing.

The order will be completed within a period of 24 months from the appointed date, it added.