you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Constructions climbs 4% on work order from Navayuga Engineering

Company in its BSE filing on July 16 said it has received a work order for Rs 847.34 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, Hyderabad

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
KNR Constructions shares rallied 4 percent intraday on July 17 after the company received work order from Navayuga Engineering.

Company in its BSE filing on July 16 said it has received a work order for Rs 847.34 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, Hyderabad.

The order is on back to back basis for the balance work of 'Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme - Package 10 for the formation of Venkatadri Reservoir bund at Vattem (V), Bijinepally (M), Nagarkurnool District.

The stock has been one of the biggest gainers in the last nine months, rising 46 percent. It was quoting at Rs 277.00, up Rs 9.05, or 3.38 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions

