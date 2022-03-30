English
    KKR to sell stake in Max Healthcare via block deal tomorrow

    Kayak Investment, an affiliate of KKR, will sell $500 million worth of shares, with base size of $375 million or Rs 2,800 crore, CNBC Awaaz reported.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
    Max Healthcare Institute in Delhi (Representative image)

    Private equity fund KKR will sell stake in Max Healthcare via block deal on March 31, CNBC Awaaz reported on March 30. The stake would be offloaded by Kayak Investment, which is the KKR-affiliated entity that has invested in the healthcare company.

    Kayak Investment will sell $500 million worth of shares, with base size of $375 million or Rs 2,800 crore, the news channel learnt from sources.

    The price band was stated as Rs 340- Rs 361 for the block deal, with up to six percent discount.

    A day ahead of the block deal, Max Healthcare shares closed at Rs 361 a piece, which was 1.55 percent or Rs 5.50 higher as compared to the previous day's close.

    As of June last year, Kayak Investments held 45.63 crore shares or 47.24 percent stake in Max Healthcare. On September 29, the company sold 8.44 crore shares for Rs 2,956 crore through open market transactions. The shares were picked up by HDFC Mutual Fund, Veritas Funds Plc and SBI Mutual Fund, among others.
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 08:05 pm
