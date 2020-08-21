KKR sells 2.88% stake in CG Power, Jwalamukhi Investment offloads 2% in Ceat

KKR India, a non-deposit taking NBFC, along with its debt fund, sold 2.88 percent equity stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions on August 21 via open market transactions.

KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 equity shares in company at Rs 16.95 per share on the BSE, while KKR India Financial Services offloaded 50 lakh shares at same price on the BSE and 96,10,588 shares at Rs 16.85 per share on the NSE, bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II held 1,19,38,021 equity shares in CG Power (representing 1.91 percent of total paid up equity) and KKR India Financial Services had 5,07,36,588 shares or 8.10 percent stake in the company as of June 2020.

KKR India was the third seller in CG Power this week. Yes Bank on August 19 said it exited CG Power by selling entire shareholding in company. Yes Bank held 12.79 percent stake in CG Power as of June 2020.

L&T Finance also exited the company on August 17 by selling its entire 10 percent stake in two deals. But the stock consistently gained throughout this week, rising 27.3 percent in the week ended August 21.

Among other deals, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, an investment subsidiary of private equity company Westbridge Capital, offloaded 2 percent equity stake in Ceat via two bulk deals on August 21.

Jwalamukhi sold 3,49,332 equity shares in company at Rs 871.28 per share on the BSE and 4,88,249 shares at Rs 871.24 per share on the NSE. As of June 2020, it held 23,33,991 shares (representing 5.77 percent of the total paid up equity) in company.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 9.5 lakh shares in Sudarshan Chemical Industries (1.37 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 430.05 per share, whereas Rohit Kishor Rathi sold 10 lakh shares (1.44 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 430.16 per share on the BSE.

Rohit Kishor Rathi held 6 percent equity stake in Sudarshan Chemical Industries as of June 2020.

Investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India acquired additional 80,000 shares in Orient Bell at Rs 91.87 per share on the NSE. The stock rallied 7 percent today.

Equity Intelligence India already held 2,25,000 shares or 1.57 percent stake in company as per June 2020's shareholding pattern.

Clix Capital Services sold another 1.64 crore shares in Future Consumer at Rs 10.74 per share on the NSE today, after selling 1.11 crore shares in previous session.

Aviator Global Investment Fund bought 33.5 lakh shares in Vikas Multicorp at Rs 16.70 per share on the BSE and Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 3.15 lakh shares in BASF at Rs 1,584.46 per share on the NSE.

Asian Agro Industries sold 1.48 lakh shares in Asian Hotels (North) at Rs 63.91 per share on the NSE and Thakar Ashish Bhupendra sold 1.8 lakh shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 27.15 per share on the NSE.

Environment Agency Active Pension Fund offloaded 4,02,933 shares in VA Tech Wabag at Rs 207.59 per share on the NSE, but the stock rallied 19 percent today.