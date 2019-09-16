KKR India buys 10% stake in CG Power

Private equity giant KKR India on Monday picked up 10 per cent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions for over Rs 89 crore through open market transactions. As per the latest bulk deal data on the NSE, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II and KKR India Financial Services bought a total number of over 6.26 crore shares or 10.01 per cent stake in CG Power.

The scrips were bought at an average price of Rs 14.25 apiece, amounting to a total of Rs 89.31 crore.

The shares were sold by Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd.

According to the shareholding data for the June quarter 2019, Vistra ITCL is a public shareholder and held 21.63 per cent stake in the company.

On the NSE, shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Monday touched its upper circuit to end at Rs 14.95 apiece, up 4.91 per cent over the previous close.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is among the leading players in the electrical equipment and engineering sector.

In March, CG Power said that creditors invoked 6.76 crore pledged equity shares, constituting 10.8 per cent of the company's share capital, held by one of its promoters Avantha Holdings.

Vistra ITCL on behalf of debenture holders - BOI AXA Credit Risk Fund, KKR India Financial Services and KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II - had invoked the shares.