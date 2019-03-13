Kiwi remains bearish

The above graph is line chart of NZD/USD from 1st Jan 2015 till date. The New Zealand dollar edged up against U.S dollar in last two trading session, pulling away from recent five-year lows. The pair hit five-year lows last week amid growing expectations for a rate cut in New Zealand and increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year. Kiwi dollar also declined against the greenback on Friday as New Zealand\\`s economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the first quarter. Sentiment on the single currency remained fragile as a deadlock between Athens and its international lenders continued ahead of the approaching deadline for Greeces repayments to the IMF at the end of the month.



Technically speaking, the pair slightly moved up from five year of low but gains were limited due to weakness in the local currency. To the downside immediate support might be located at 0.6850 below that at 0.6813 (June 23 Low) levels. On the higher side, the next resistance is located at 0.6900 levels and above which it could extend gains 0.7050 levels. But, overall outlook remains bearish.

