Kirloskar to hike power genset prices by 5-8%

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) today said it will hike prices of its power generator sets under KOEL Green and KOEL Chhota Chilli brands by 5-8 percent from June 10 due to rise in raw material costs.

"Over the past one year, there has been a continuous rise in raw material costs, due to escalation in commodity prices.

Considering the industry dynamics and GST transition during the last fiscal, we have been holding our genset prices.

However, a price increase from June 10, now seems inevitable," said Sanjeev Nimkar, vice-president and business head, KOEL.