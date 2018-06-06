App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kirloskar to hike power genset prices by 5-8%

The service is aimed at its Indian customers, including business, corporate and leisure travellers by enabling on-demand chauffeur-driven car hire solutions in over 110 countries across EMEA, APAC, the USA and Canada, it said in a release today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) today said it will hike prices of its power generator sets under KOEL Green and KOEL Chhota Chilli brands by 5-8 percent from June 10 due to rise in raw material costs.

"Over the past one year, there has been a continuous rise in raw material costs, due to escalation in commodity prices.

Considering the industry dynamics and GST transition during the last fiscal, we have been holding our genset prices.

However, a price increase from June 10, now seems inevitable," said Sanjeev Nimkar, vice-president and business head, KOEL.

 
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 07:13 pm

tags #Business #Kirloskar Oil Engines

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.