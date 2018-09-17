Kirloskar Pneumatic gains 3% as co fixes record date for stock split

Shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company added 3 percent intraday Monday as company fixed September 27 as share-split record date.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 916 and an intraday low of Rs 892.

The company has fixed September 27, 2018 as the record date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled to equity shares of the company, to be issued pursuant to sub-division of an equity share of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

At 13:32 hrs Kirloskar Pneumatic Company was quoting at Rs 906.10, up Rs 16.00, or 1.80 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 42.38 per share. (Jun, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 21.38. The latest book value of the company is Rs 359.37 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.52. The dividend yield of the company was 1.32 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil