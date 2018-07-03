Kiri Industries locked at 20% upper circuit after favourable Singapore Court ruling

Kiri Industries share price was locked at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 576.15 on Tuesday after the Singapore Court directed Senda to purchase company's shareholding in DyStar and also dismissed all the claims and counterclaims against promoters.

There were pending buy orders of 54,656 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 12:41 hours IST.

Kiri Industries (KIL), which manufactures dyes and derivative products, had filed a case against DyStar Global Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd (DyStar) and Senda International Capital Limited (the wholly owned subsidiary of Longsheng) for minority oppression in relation to KIL's investment in DyStar.

The court has found that Senda committed numerous acts of minority oppression against KIL. "The court was pleased to direct Senda to purchase KIL's 37.57 percent shareholding in DyStar, based on a valuation to be assessed," the company said in its filing.

Kiri further said the court has also directed the parties to attend a Case Management Conference (CMC) on a date to be decided by the Court for fixing of timeline to determine the process of valuation whether the valuation of KIL's Shareholding should be undertaken by the Court, or a valuer appointed by the Court or by the parties, or by some other method.

The Court also directed that KIL's shareholding be valued as at the date of this judgment and will take into consideration 1) the special incentive payment made by DyStar to Ruan, challenged by KIL; (2) the Longsheng Fees for year 2015 and 2016 challenged by KIL; (3) the licence fees that Longsheng has obtained from the Patent, which according to KIL had a huge value; (4 the benefit that Longsheng has obtained from its commercial use of the Patent for its own production; and (5) the loss to DyStar, directly or by impact through subsidiaries, from the related party loans, the Cash-pooling Agreement and the Longsheng Financing Concept.

Accordingly, the court directed that the losses caused to DyStar by Senda's oppressive acts be written back into DyStar's value, Kiri said.

German multinational DyStar Group was acquired by Zhejiang Longsheng Group and Kiri Industries in February 2010.

Singapore Court also announced its decision in another case which was filed by DyStar Global Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd against Kiri Industries and others, for payment of certain outstanding amounts and breaches of agreed non-compete provisions.

Though several claims and counterclaims were raised, the Court only awarded judgment for DyStar against KIL in respect of the sums of 1.7 million euro and Singapore dollar 443,813 (comprising monies due and owing in respect of Process Technology Development fees and audit costs, respectively) and damages to be assessed for a breach of non complete clause in the Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement (SSSA) executed by the parties, Kiri said.

Hence, the court dismissed all the claims and counterclaims against promoters Pravin Kiri, Manish Kiri, Amitava Mukherjee (KIL's nominated director on DyStar board) and Kiri International Mauritius Pvt Ltd (KIPL).