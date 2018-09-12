App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KIOCL surges 8% as company to consider buyback on Sept 18

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of KIOCL closed with a gain of over 8 percent on Wednesday as company board is going to consider buyback of its shares on September 18.

The meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on September 18 to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from September 13 to 20, 2018 (both days inclusive).

The share price was down 51 percent in the last 9 months.

KIOCL ended at Rs 189.90, up Rs 14.75, or 8.42 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

