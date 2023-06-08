KIE sees margin expansion for Sun Pharma despite high R&D spends

For the past seven years, Sun Pharma's R&D spends have been consistently lower than its guidance.

The management of Sun Pharma has guided that research and development (R&D) spends will be 7-8 percent of net sales in FY23-24, up from 6.7 percent in FY22-23. According to Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), this works out to be Rs 900 crore in R&D spends in FY23-24.

Regardless of this, KIE remains optimistic about a 200 basis points (bps) expansion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins over FY2023-26E, on the back of improved profitability in specialty drugs (added) and domestic productivity.

As for revenues, Sun Pharma expects high-single digit growth in FY23-24, but KIE feels the company may have given a conservative figure due to the unforeseen impact of an import ban on its Halol plant, and lack of clarity on the resumption of supplies from its Mohali facility

The brokerage firm forecasts a bright future for the drug maker, pinning its hopes on the continued scale-up in specialty drugs, an uptick in sales of the generic Revlimid (used to treat multiple myeloma), field force expansion in India, and strength in emerging and ROW (rest of the world) markets.

KIE pegs the company's sales growth for FY23-24E at 12.2 percent, higher than the company's guidance. While arriving at this estimate, the broking firm has not included the sales of products from the Halol unit, assumed normality in supplies from Mohali from Q3, and considered a 10 percent year-on-year growth in Ilumya’s US sales.

KIE said that over the last seven years, the drug maker's R&D spends have been less than its guidance. The possibility of another fiscal of lower-than-guided R&D spends also provides an upside to Sun Pharma's FY23-24 sales growth guidance, as highlighted by the broking house.

Sun Pharma is KIE’s the top pick in the pharma segment, along with industry rival Cipla.

"We believe the recently completed field force expansion in India, fortification of market-leading brands, and new launches would likely drive a healthy domestic CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 10 percent over FY23-26E," Kotak mentioned in its report.

The brokerage has an 'add' call for Sun Pharma, with a price target of Rs 1,150 per stock, reflecting an upside potential of 16.5 percent from the closing price on June 8.

On June 8, shares of Sun Pharma settled 2.72 percent lower, at Rs 287, on the National Stock Exchange.

