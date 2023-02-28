KIE sees further derating in Indian markets; Where are the buying opportunities?

Indian equity markets, especially the growth stocks, may see further derating as policy rates are likely to stay higher for longer, opined Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) in its latest India Strategy report.

Currently, they estimate that Nifty 50 is trading at 21.6x FY23E, 18.8x FY24E and 16.2x FY25E.

With big names in the consumption, investment (capital goods) and outsourcing (IT, pharma and specialty chemicals) themes trading at expensive valuations, the analysts believe banking and financials may offer good opportunities.

Also read: Still early to buy the dips, says Macquarie Group's Sandeep Bhatia

In the report titled ‘Fed 4, markets 0’, analysts said that markets seem to have mispriced the interest rate risk for the fourth time, in the markets’ attempt to get ahead of a Fed ‘pivot’ on rates. But there may be further policy tightening in the US after the recent strong inflation data and more upside risk in India’s policy rates, especially with higher chances of food and fuel inflation.

“Meteorologists have suggested increasing risks of El Nino in 2023, which may somewhat be countered by a projected positive IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole)… Weather patterns have been erratic in recent years, which increases the probability of volatile food prices, as seen in recent years… Meanwhile, tight demand-supply balance in the oil markets poses upside risks to energy inflation,” they wrote.

Reasonably priced?

Given these, there could be a further 25-50bps increase in repo rates, taking the monetary policy above pre-Covid levels. Such a hike could take the current repo rate of 6.5% to 7%, which the overnight index swaps already seem to be pricing in. This could lead to growth rates being subdued (“on the lower side of expectations).

Also follow live updates and analysis on markets here

“The ‘low growth-high inflation’ mix does not bode well for the current valuations of equity markets, especially for the ‘growth’ stocks,” they wrote.

In such an environment, any expensive equity market would be at risk of a price correction and Indian markets seem expensive both on absolute and relative bases, according to the KIE report.

Buying opportunities are more likely to be found in banking and financials, they wrote. “We find most of the better-quality stocks in the consumption, investment and outsourcing sectors at peak or near-peak multiples despite (1) higher cost of capital linked to higher interest rates (risk-free rate) and greater risks to business models (higher risk premium) and (2) likely lower growth in the short term linked to weakening demand in the consumer discretionary and outsourcing (IT services) sectors… Banks and financials are the only exceptions as they trade at reasonable levels, below their pre-Covid levels,” wrote the KIE analysts.

The analysts listed a few banks—AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank—a few names in diversified financials such as Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam, HDFC and LIC Housing Finance.

“We maintain our view of further time correction for the Indian market although we would not rule out price correction too if domestic inflation was to surprise on the upside. It may be best to take a slightly longer-term view of the market and portfolios given (1) the large uncertainty on certain key macro variables (inflation, interest rates) and (2) rich valuations of the market and most stocks. We stay with our positive medium-term view on financials and investment,” they stated, adding that their large-cap and mid-cap portfolios reflect this view.