 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

KIE sees further derating in Indian markets; Where are the buying opportunities?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

The analysts see a low-growth, high-inflation scenario ahead

(Representational image)

Indian equity markets, especially the growth stocks, may see further derating as policy rates are likely to stay higher for longer, opined Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) in its latest India Strategy report.

Currently, they estimate that Nifty 50 is trading at 21.6x FY23E, 18.8x FY24E and 16.2x FY25E.

With big names in the consumption, investment (capital goods) and outsourcing (IT, pharma and specialty chemicals) themes trading at expensive valuations, the analysts believe banking and financials may offer good opportunities.

Also read: Still early to buy the dips, says Macquarie Group's Sandeep Bhatia