App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khadim India gains over 30% in two days on new Bangladesh subsidiary

Namrata Ashok Chotrani, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company has resigned from the board of directors due to personal reason.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Khadim India have seen huge buying interest for the second consecutive session on September 12 after the company announced opening up of an arm in Bangladesh. This incidentally coincides with the resignation of independent director.

The stock rallied 32.5 percent in two straight days. It was quoting at Rs 237, up Rs 34.35, or 16.95 percent on the BSE at 1417 hours IST.

The footwear maker, on September 11, said Namrata Ashok Chotrani, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company has resigned from the board of directors due to personal reason with immediate effect.

Close

Moreover, Khadim has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh in the name of "Khadim Shoe Bangladesh Limited", to expand existing line of business activities in Bangladesh.

related news

The company is registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Bangladesh on September 5, and the proof of registration was received on September 9, it said in a BSE filing on September 10.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Khadim India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.