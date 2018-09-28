App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kesoram Industries surges 8% on Karnataka government approval for land acquisition

The acquisition will augment the company's existing reserves of limestone.

Share price of Kesoram Industries surged 8 percent in the early trade on Friday after it received Karnataka government approval for land acquisition.

The company received a Karnataka government approval for acquisition of some 675 acres of land for Industrial purpose (Mining Activities).

The acquisition will augment the company's existing reserves of limestone.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.25 and 52-week low Rs 62.25 on 10 January, 2018 and 25 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 59.45 percent below its 52-week high and 12.85 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:24 hrs Kesoram Industries was quoting at Rs 70.10, up Rs 3.25, or 4.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 09:31 am

