KEI Industries shares climb 2% after CARE Ratings upgrades company's long-term facilities, fixed deposits

Shares of KEI Industries climbed over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 11 after CARE Ratings upgraded the company's long-term facilities and fixed deposits to 'CARE A+' with the outlook remaining stable.

"CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to long-term bank facilities availed by the company as CARE A+; Stable," the company said in a BSE filing on September 10.

"CARE Ratings has also reaffirmed the rating assigned to short-term bank facilities and commercial paper as CARE A1. Further, CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to long-term - medium-term

instrument i.e. fixed deposits of the company as CARE A+ (FD); Stable," the BSE filing said.

Shares of the company traded 1.74 percent higher at Rs 365.20 on BSE at 10:25 hours.