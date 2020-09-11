172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|kei-industries-shares-climb-2-after-care-ratings-upgrades-companys-long-term-facilities-fixed-deposits-5825231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEI Industries shares climb 2% after CARE Ratings upgrades company's long-term facilities, fixed deposits

"CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to long-term bank facilities availed by the company as CARE A+; Stable," the company said in a BSE filing on September 10.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of KEI Industries climbed over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 11 after CARE Ratings upgraded the company's long-term facilities and fixed deposits to 'CARE A+' with the outlook remaining stable.

"CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to long-term bank facilities availed by the company as CARE A+; Stable," the company said in a BSE filing on September 10.

"CARE Ratings has also reaffirmed the rating assigned to short-term bank facilities and commercial paper as CARE A1. Further, CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to long-term - medium-term

instrument i.e. fixed deposits of the company as CARE A+ (FD); Stable," the BSE filing said.

Close
Shares of the company traded 1.74 percent higher at Rs 365.20 on BSE at 10:25 hours.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:39 am

