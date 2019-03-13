Keerthi Industries locked at upper circuit after on contract wins in KG basin

Keerthi Industries shares were locked at upper circuit after gaining 5 percent on March 13 after the company received on-shore contract in KG basin.

There were pending buy orders of 9,122 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 1344 hours IST.

The company was "awarded the onshore contract area of KG/ONDSF/Gokarnapuram/2018 in KG basin under the Discovered Small Field Bid Round — II of offer contract areas," said the company in its filing.

Keerthi Industries, erstwhile Suvarna Cements, diversified from cement to power, electronics, and sugar, and distillery.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 3.86 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 against loss of Rs 1.4 crore in same period last year. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 41.06 crore from Rs 44 crore YoY.