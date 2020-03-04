App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Keep calm, the market sell-off triggered by coronavirus won't last long'

Companies with strong financials generally evade such crashes and any corrections should rather be seen as opportunities to create fresh positions.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Kamal Manocha

Three great forces rule the world: stupidity, fear and greed ~ Albert Einstien

As the global market tussles with the outbreak of coronavirus, the statement holds more truth than ever.

The Indian market, too, has been stifled by the deadly virus and the saga of sell-off has continued. Whenever such correction happens, traders find an opportunity to unwind longs and build shorts at every interim rise, but history suggests that when the dust settles, market generally recovers from such wipe outs rather swiftly.

As seen in the table above, it took Mr Market just 80 days to recover from the fall caused by SARS in 2003 and about eight months to bounce back from the Sub-Prime crisis in 2008.

It is imperative to know that it’s the correction in the market that brings the prices closer to their correct level, which otherwise, remain in the in-correct zone in the phase when markets are in the grip of greed, which is the other equally strong emotion.

Ultimately, equity prices are slaves to the company’s earnings. On the downside, the price may correct 50 percent or more, but on the upside, it can keep rising, in line with growth in the company’s earnings.

This is how wealth is created in the long term through the power of compounding.

At this point, it is hard to determine the impact coronavirus can have on Mr Market. However, companies with strong financials generally evade such crashes and any corrections should rather be seen as opportunities to create fresh positions.

Thus, for long-term equity investors, such sell-offs are always an opportunity to create a concentrated or a rightly diversified equity portfolio of well-researched companies depending on ones’ risk profile.

(The author is CEO and Chief Strategist at PMS AIF World)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #Expert Columns

