App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kedia Securities picks up 2% stake in Neuland Laboratories, stock price up 11%

Kedia Securities is owned by ace investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Neuland Laboratories share price gained 11 percent intraday on January 10 after Kedia Securities picked up a 2 percent stake in the pharmaceutical company.

As per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Kedia Securities bought 2.5 lakh shares of the company in the October-December quarter 2019.

The stake represented 1.95 percent of total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Close

Kedia Securities is owned by investor-trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia.

related news

Infina Finance Private Ltd increased its shareholding in Neuland to 2.06 percent from 1.73 percent by adding 41,590 shares during the quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 461, up Rs 29.35, or 6.80 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 1103 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Neuland Laboratories

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.