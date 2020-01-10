Kedia Securities picks up 2% stake in Neuland Laboratories, stock price up 11%

Kedia Securities is owned by ace investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia.
Neuland Laboratories share price gained 11 percent intraday on January 10 after Kedia Securities picked up a 2 percent stake in the pharmaceutical company.
As per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Kedia Securities bought 2.5 lakh shares of the company in the October-December quarter 2019.
The stake represented 1.95 percent of total paid-up equity share capital of the company.
Kedia Securities is owned by investor-trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia.
Infina Finance Private Ltd increased its shareholding in Neuland to 2.06 percent from 1.73 percent by adding 41,590 shares during the quarter.The stock was quoting at Rs 461, up Rs 29.35, or 6.80 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 1103 hours.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.