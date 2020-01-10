Kedia Securities picks up 2% stake in Neuland Laboratories, stock price up 11%

Neuland Laboratories share price gained 11 percent intraday on January 10 after Kedia Securities picked up a 2 percent stake in the pharmaceutical company.

As per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Kedia Securities bought 2.5 lakh shares of the company in the October-December quarter 2019.

The stake represented 1.95 percent of total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Kedia Securities is owned by investor-trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia.

Infina Finance Private Ltd increased its shareholding in Neuland to 2.06 percent from 1.73 percent by adding 41,590 shares during the quarter.