Kedia Securities buys stake in Tejas Networks, Invesco MF offloads shares of Aditya Birla Fashion RE

Kedia Securities, owned by investor and trader Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, acquired 0.81 percent equity stake in Tejas Networks on July 8 for Rs 3.7 crore through open market transactions.

It bought 7,53,925 equity shares in Tejas at Rs 49.13 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Among other deals, Invesco Mutual Fund through its Invesco India Contra Fund sold 4,74,202 Aditya Birla Fashion's Rights Entitlement shares at Rs 23 per share. MS Param Value Investments acquired 5 lakh Rights Entitlement shares at the same price.

Recovery Officer I DRT II sold 7,94,192 shares in Mangalore Chemicals at Rs 42.67 per share and UMW India Ventures offloaded 3,02,743 shares in Oil Country Tubular at Rs 4.85 per share.