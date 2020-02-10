KEC International up 2% as Q3 profit grows 30%, board declares dividend

Share price of electric power transmission towers manufacturer KEC International gained 2 percent intraday on February 10 after the company posted better numbers in the quarter ended December 2019 as profit rose 30.7 percent at Rs 144.9 crore versus Rs 110.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company increased 16.1 percent at Rs 3,073.1 crore versus Rs 2,646.6 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 13.3 percent at Rs 318.6 crore against Rs 281.3 crore, YoY.

The company on January 23 also bagged orders worth Rs 1,255 crore across various businesses. In a statement, the RPG Group company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 510 crore for "transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas."

In the railway business, the company has secured orders of Rs 449 crore for overhead electrification (OHE) and associated civil works in the country

KEC International in its board meeting held on February 7, 2020 declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.40 per equity share, of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up, for the financial year 2019-20 and also fixed the record date for the interim dividend as February 15, 2020.

The stock price gained 15 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 353.65, up Rs 7.00, or 2.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 357.70 and an intraday low of Rs 349.15.