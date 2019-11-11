KEC International shares jump 5% on healthy Q2 results

Shares of KEC International gained almost 5 percent intraday on November 11, buoyed by a healthy September quarter scorecard.

The company reported a 42 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 139 crore in the September quarter of FY20 against Rs 98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue increased by 17 percent to Rs 2,809 crore in Q2FY20 from Rs 2,408 crore in Q2FY19.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, solar, civil, smart infrastructure and cables.

Recently the company has bagged new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across its various businesses.

The company's railways business has secured orders worth Rs. 1,303 crore in India, including orders for overhead electrification of railway lines and associated civil works and construction of road overbridges (ROBs), roadbeds, major and minor bridges.

The T&D business and SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 283 crore for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Its civil business has secured orders of Rs 63 crore for civil and construction works in India. And, its cables business has secured orders of Rs 157 crore for various types of cables/cabling projects.