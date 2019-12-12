KEC International share price up 2% after Nomura initiates coverage with buy call

KEC International share price gained 2.5 percent in the morning trade on December 12 after Japanese brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on the stock, with a buy call and a target price of Rs 388, implying a 40 percent potential upside from current levels.

"The company's focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort and rising market share amid reduced competition is a key catalyst," the research house said.

Nomura expects a strong near-term growth and estimates 23 percent EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin.

KEC International last week secured orders worth Rs 1,025 crore in transmission and distribution, railways, and cable segments.

"Our order book in India continues to grow, despite the general headwinds in the country. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth," CEO and MD Vimal Kejriwal said.

The stock has gained 15 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 281.85, up Rs 4.60, or 1.66 percent, at 1103 hours.