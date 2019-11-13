App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEC International share price rises on 2,255 cr order wins

Share price of KEC International gained over a percent intraday on Wednesday after the company won new orders worth Rs 2,255 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of KEC International gained over a percent intraday on November 13 after the company won new orders worth Rs 2,255 crore.

It secured new orders of Rs 2,255 crore across transmission & distribution business of Rs 885 crore in India including 400 kV transmission line and substation orders from Power Grid Corporation of India entity under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route, 765 kV transmission line project from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and 220 kV GIS substation project along with associated overhead lines and cable works from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

It has secured an order of Rs 853 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 10 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and has also secured an order of Rs 517 crore for the construction of roadbeds, major and minor bridges and associated civil works, from Rail Vikas Nigam, it added.

Close

"We are delighted with the prestigious order win from DMRC. This order along with the orders announced earlier widens our presence in the urban transport sector. The order wins from PGCIL and the state power utilities, further strengthens our position in the domestic T&D market," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

related news

At 1518 hrs, KEC International was quoting at Rs 277.00, up Rs 3.05, or 1.11 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 280.00 and an intraday low of Rs 268.55.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KEC International

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.