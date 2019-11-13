KEC International share price rises on 2,255 cr order wins

Share price of KEC International gained over a percent intraday on November 13 after the company won new orders worth Rs 2,255 crore.

It secured new orders of Rs 2,255 crore across transmission & distribution business of Rs 885 crore in India including 400 kV transmission line and substation orders from Power Grid Corporation of India entity under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route, 765 kV transmission line project from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and 220 kV GIS substation project along with associated overhead lines and cable works from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

It has secured an order of Rs 853 crore for the construction of elevated viaduct along with 10 stations of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and has also secured an order of Rs 517 crore for the construction of roadbeds, major and minor bridges and associated civil works, from Rail Vikas Nigam, it added.

"We are delighted with the prestigious order win from DMRC. This order along with the orders announced earlier widens our presence in the urban transport sector. The order wins from PGCIL and the state power utilities, further strengthens our position in the domestic T&D market," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.