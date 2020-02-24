KEC International share price gains 3% as subsidiary buys transmission tower unit in UAE

KEC International share price rallied 2.9 percent intraday on February 24 after a subsidiary acquired transmission tower manufacturing unit in UAE.

The stock has jumped 23 percent in the last three months and more than 40 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 342.35, up Rs 3.30, or 0.97 percent, on the BSE at 1236 hours.

The company informed exchanges that it, through wholly owned subsidiary, KEC Towers LLC, Dubai, had acquired a transmission tower manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 50,000 MT in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The acquisition took place in an auction sale conducted by the Emirates Auction Authority.

This acquisition provides KEC a strategic foothold to serve the markets with high growth potential in the Middle East and Africa, said the infrastructure EPC major.

With this acquisition, KEC now has six facilities, manufacturing transmission towers, railway and solar structures, monopoles and hardware spread across India, UAE, Brazil and Mexico, with a total manufacturing capacity of up to 4,22,200 tons per annum.

"This facility will help us in expanding our business at a time when we are clearly witnessing resurgence of tendering activity in Middle East and North Africa. We believe this acquisition to be value accretive to our stakeholders," MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.