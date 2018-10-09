KEC International hits 52-week low; bags order worth Rs 1,496 crore

Shares of KEC International touched 52-week low of Rs 244.20, down 4.7 percent intraday Tuesday. Company has bagged an order worth Rs 1,496 crore.

The company secured new turnkey order of Rs 1,496 crore in its transmission & distribution business in Bangladesh for design, supply and installation of 400 kV Meghnaghat - Madunaghat double circuit transmission line.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "We are very happy with the order win in the international market in our core T&D business. With this large order win, Bangladesh is emerging as a major growth driver in the SAARC region."

This order along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirms our confidence in achieving the targeted growth," he added.

At 14:41 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 247.60, down Rs 8.65, or 3.38 percent.