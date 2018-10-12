KEC International stock gains 5% as Macquarie sees 61% upside

KEC International share price rallied nearly 5 percent intraday Friday after global investment firm Macquarie maintained Outperform rating on the stock on attractive valuations.

The research house expects the stock to touch Rs 408 apiece over a period of one year, implying potential upside of 61 percent from Thursday's closing levels.

The share price corrected sharply from its 52-week high of Rs 442.60 touched on April 19 this year to Rs 252.85 (Thursday's closing), the fall of more than 40 percent.

Macquarie said the stock traded at 30 percent discount to its long-term average.

The research house further said order inflows continue to be robust, led by international power T&D orders, from SAARC, Africa & Far-East Asia. The focus is on reducing working capital & debt reduction, it added.

KEC International has bagged Rs 2,655 crore worth of orders in October, including new turnkey order of Rs 1,496 crore in its transmission & distribution business in Bangladesh.

"With this large order win, Bangladesh is emerging as a major growth driver in the SAARC region. This order along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirms confidence in achieving the targeted growth," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said on October 9.

At 12:49 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 263.00, up Rs 10.15, or 4.01 percent on the BSE.