KEC International gains 4% on orders of Rs 1,323 cr across various segments

KEC International shares rallied nearly 4 percent intraday Tuesday after the company received orders worth Rs 1,323 crore across its various segments.

The stock was quoting at Rs 282.35, up Rs 9.65, or 3.54 percent on the BSE, at 11:12 hours IST.

"The second substation order in UAE strengthens substation portfolio in the Middle East market. The order wins in railways help us to further consolidate orderbook. The orders secured by smart infra business give us confidence that the segment can become a significant part of KEC's overall business portfolio going forward," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said.

Transmission & distribution business has secured turnkey orders of Rs 287 crore across India, UAE and the Americas while the railway segment has bagged orders for composite and overhead electrification works aggregating to Rs 644 crore in India.

The civil business has received fresh and change orders for civil and construction works aggregating to Rs 91 crore from leading automobile companies, and the smart infra segment has secured two orders as master service integrator for smart city ICT components aggregating to Rs 233 crore.

The cables business has bagged orders of Rs 68 crore for various types of cables/ cabling works.