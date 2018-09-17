KEC International gains 3% as Macquarie maintains outperform with target Rs 443

Shares of KEC International gained 3.5 percent intraday Monday as research house Macquarie has maintained outperform call on the stock with a potential upside of 51 percent.

It has kept a target price of Rs 443 per share.

Research house feels that the company will be beneficiary of 100 percent railway electrification by FY22. The company's market share in railway electrification stands at above 40 percent.

It estimate 7 percent upside risk to order inflow estimate over FY19-21.

At 10:31 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 301.05, up Rs 7.35, or 2.50 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 442.60 and 52-week low Rs 280 on 19 April, 2018 and 09 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.88 percent below its 52-week high and 7.68 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil