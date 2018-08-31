App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEC International gains 2% on new orders worth Rs 1,010 crore

The cables business has secured orders of Rs 250 crore for various types of cables.

Shares of KEC International gained 2 percent intraday Friday as company secured new orders of Rs 1,010 crore across its businesses.

Company's T&D business has secured turnkey orders of Rs 491 crore across India, Middle East and The Americas.

The cables business has secured orders of Rs 250 crore for various types of cables.

Its solar business secured orders of Rs 195 crore from various private players across India.

The civil business has secured orders of Rs 74 crore for civil and structural works from a leading automobile company and a leading cement company.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in T&D and civil. With the new orders in solar, we are witnessing a gradual revival in the business outlook of the industry."

At 15:10 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 303.05, up Rs 0.75, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

