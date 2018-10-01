App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:53 PM IST

KEC International falls 4% even as firm bags orders worth Rs 1,159 cr

KEC International said SAE Towers has received various orders in the Americas.

KEC International share price fell 4 percent intraday Monday despite the company received orders worth Rs 1,159 crore in its transmission & distribution business across India, Africa, Oceania and Americas.

The fall in share price was largely due to overall weak equity market conditions.

The infrastructure EPC major has received contracts for 132 kV transmission line package and associated substations in North Eastern India from Power Grid Corporation of India; and 225 kV double circuit overhead transmission line and associated substations in Mali and Senegal

It also bagged contracts for 132 kV transmission line and substations in Oceania.

SAE Towers has received various orders in the Americas, the company said.

At 12:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 284.65, down Rs 11.35, or 3.83 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:39 pm

